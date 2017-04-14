Roddy White: Accounces retirement from NFL
White announced on Twitter his retirement from the NFL on Friday.
White calls time on his career after spending this past season out of football following his release from the Falcons last March. A first-round pick out of UAB in 2005, White played all 11 of his NFL seasons for the Falcons, becoming the franchise's leader in nearly every receiving category along the way. In total, White accumulated 808 catches, 10,863 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns, and was named to four Pro Bowls. With his playing days over, the 35-year-old will now reportedly join the coaching staff of an Atlanta-area high school football team.
