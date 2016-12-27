Russell Hansbrough: Set to sign with Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay plans to sign Hansbrough from the Giants' practice squad and add him to the active roster for Sunday's game against Carolina, the Tampa Bay Times reports.
He'll add depth at running back with Doug Martin set to be inactive again as a healthy scratch. With Martin's surprising benching, it's not clear how carries will be divided among Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims or Peyton Barber.
