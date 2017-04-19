Ryan Fitzpatrick: Doesn't want to retire
Fitzpatrick wants to continue his playing career, Newsday's Gary Myers reports.
Released by the Jets after an ugly 2016 season, Fitzpatrick considered retiring but has ultimately decided to play another year. He admits he hasn't received an offer through the first month-and-a-half of free agency, but he expects to draw some interest after the NFL Draft. Coming off a season in which he completed only 56.6 percent of his passes while posting a 3-8 record as a starter, the 34-year-old Fitzpatrick may have to settle for a backup job if he wants to continue his career.
More News
-
Ryan Fitzpatrick: Has contract voided•
-
Jets' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Time with Jets almost certainly done•
-
Jets' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Leads Jets to Week 17 victory•
-
Jets' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Will start in Week 17•
-
Jets' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Poised to start regular season fnale•
-
Jets' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Throws two interceptions in loss to Patriots•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...