Fitzpatrick wants to continue his playing career, Newsday's Gary Myers reports.

Released by the Jets after an ugly 2016 season, Fitzpatrick considered retiring but has ultimately decided to play another year. He admits he hasn't received an offer through the first month-and-a-half of free agency, but he expects to draw some interest after the NFL Draft. Coming off a season in which he completed only 56.6 percent of his passes while posting a 3-8 record as a starter, the 34-year-old Fitzpatrick may have to settle for a backup job if he wants to continue his career.