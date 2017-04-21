Ryan Seymour: Announces retirement
Seymour announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Seymour entered the league in 2013 as a seventh-round selection by the Seahawks and also spent time with the 49ers, Bears, Browns and Saints before joining the Cowboys this past season. He was never more than a solid reserve option along the offensive line and will finish his career with just three starts to his name.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2017 NFL Fantasy Football schedule takes
What can we learn about the schedule that can help us draft smarter and win more often in Fantasy...
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....