Seymour announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Seymour entered the league in 2013 as a seventh-round selection by the Seahawks and also spent time with the 49ers, Bears, Browns and Saints before joining the Cowboys this past season. He was never more than a solid reserve option along the offensive line and will finish his career with just three starts to his name.

