Cooks hauled in five of nine targets for 98 yards in Saturday's 31-24 win over the Bucs. He also fumbled once but it was recovered.

The speedster saw the most looks from Drew Brees on the afternoon, while tying Michael Thomas for the team lead in receiving yardage. Cooks has enjoyed an excellent two-game stretch dating back to Week 15, one in which he's secured 12 of 17 targets for 284 yards and a pair of touchdowns. A second consecutive 1,000-yard season under his belt, Cooks will look to finish things off on a strong note in Week 17 against the Falcons.