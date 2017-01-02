Cooks caught three of six targets for 19 yards in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

It's been a whirlwind season for Cooks, who has had games in which he has looked like a dominant force like Week 1 against Oakland, Week 6 against Carolina and Week 15 against Arizona. He's also had games where the Saints' offense has appeared to focus more on Michael Thomas and Willie Snead. Cooks has not been shy about voicing his displeasure in such situations and this offseason will be full of questions about whether the Saints, with other weapons in the wings, should keep their former first-rounder or try to get value for him on the trade market.