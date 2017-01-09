Coleman caught one pass on three targets for eight yards in Week 17 against the Falcons. He finished the year with 26 catches for 281 yards and three touchdowns.

Coleman finished the 2016 season with a whimper, catching only one pass over the final three games. Playing his second full season in New Orleans, consistency was an issue for the 6-foot-6 receiver, who struggled with drops and was never able to rise above fourth on the Saints' wide receiver depth chart. Coleman flashed some playmaking ability on occasion, particularly in the red zone, but if the restricted free agent returns to New Orleans, playing time may again limit his opportunities in 2017.