Jordan had 58 tackles (40 solo), 7.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in 16 games in 2016.

Jordan's 7.5-sack season may appear underwhelming at first glance, but his low sack total does not tell the whole story. Rather, the two-time Pro Bowler quietly excelled as both a pass rusher and run defender in 2016. His 58 tackles ranked seventh in the NFL among defensive ends, and Jordan tied for the NFL lead with 16 tackles for loss. He also ranked in the top 10 with 21 quarterback hits and five batted passes. In fact, the scouting service Pro Football Focus consistently ranked Jordan among the top edge rushers in the NFL all season. Jordan is still in his prime -- he will be 28 years old in July -- and should be one of the top defensive ends off the board in IDP leagues next season.