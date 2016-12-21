Saints' Coby Fleener: Has another slow outing

Fleener caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's win over Arizona.

Passes were flying all over the place on Sunday, but for the second consecutive week Fleener was often on the outside looking in on the action. The free-agent acquisition has stretched the field at times for the Saints, but has been held under 50 yards receiving in seven out of his last nine outings. Though he's been targeted in the red zone 12 times during that span, he's come away with just one score.