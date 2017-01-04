Saints' Coby Fleener: Picks up 38 yards against Atlanta

Fleener caught three of eight targets for 38 yards in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

When Fleener came to New Orleans this off season, the idea was that the vertical threat could do a respectable Jimmy Graham impression and thrive while no longer having to compete with Dwayne Allen. It's seldom worked out that way, however. Fleener has pulled in 11 catches of 20 or more yards, but they've helped him top 75 yards receiving just twice all year. He faltered notably down the stretch, recording just eight catches and 84 yards combined during the season's final four games.