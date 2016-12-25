Saints' Coby Fleener: Posts 30 yards receiving in Week 16 win

Fleener notched two catches on three targets for 30 yards in Saturday's 31-24 win over the Bucs.

The veteran tight end turned in another modest outing, as Brandin Cooks and Michael Thomas led the way for the Saints' pass catchers on the afternoon. Fleener has now seen three targets in three straight games, and has only five catches over that span. He's failed to score since Week 11 against the Panthers as well, making him an uninspiring option in Week 17 against the Falcons.