Saints' Craig Robertson: Active for Saturday
Robertson (shoulder) is active for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers.
As expected, Robertson will be able to give it a go Saturday after logging a practice late in the week. He played close to a full complement of snaps in Week 15 against the Cardinals, racking up four tackles in the contest.
