Robertson had 115 tackles (71 solo), one sack, one interception, and two fumble recoveries in 15 games in 2016.

In his first season in New Orleans, Robertson surprisingly led the Saints in tackles, starting at outside linebacker to start the year while Dannell Ellerbe was hurt and later at middle linebacker when James Laurinaitis succumbed to injury. Robertson's production waned at the end of the season, perhaps as a result of a nagging shoulder injury, but the versatile linebacker is under contract for the next two seasons and should compete for a starting role in 2017.