Robertson (shoulder) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers.

Robertson's shoulder injury landed him on the injury report in Week 15 but he was ultimately able to play against the Cardinals. The fact that he was able to log a practice Friday suggests that he'll likely be able to play through the injury once again Saturday. He was able to rack up four tackles in 59 snaps against the Cardinals.