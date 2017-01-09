Lasco gained 32 yards on 11 carries and added two catches for 11 yards in seven games in 2016.

Lasco was one of the last players to claim a roster spot out of training camp, but the seventh-round draft pick was limited by injuries during much of his rookie campaign and had only minimal offensive impact. Still, the ultra-athletic running back remains an intriguing dynasty prospect. Starter Mark Ingram will almost certainly return in 2017, but both Tim Hightower and Travaris Cadet will be unrestricted free agents this offseason, which could open the door for Lasco to play a larger role in the Saints' offense next season.