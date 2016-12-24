Saints' Dannell Ellerbe: Active for Saturday
Ellerbe (foot) is active for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers.
There was concern as of Friday that the Saints would be thin at linebacker with both Ellerbe and Craig Robertson (shoulder) listed as questionable. However, with kickoff approaching, both linebackers have been listed as active for the Saints' divisional showdown.
