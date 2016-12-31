Saints' Dannell Ellerbe: Questionable to play
Ellerbe (foot) is questionable to play Sunday in Atlanta.
Ellerbe was limited by a foot issue in practice this week. If he's ultimately ruled out, look for Travis Feeney to slot into the starting lineup.
