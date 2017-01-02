Saints' Dannell Ellerbe: Suits up for season finale
Ellerbe (foot) was active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Per usual, Ellerbe was listed as questionable on the Saints' injury report but ultimately was cleared to play. He finished the game with six total tackles and one pass defensed.
More News
-
Saints' Dannell Ellerbe: Questionable to play•
-
Saints' Dannell Ellerbe: Active for Saturday•
-
Saints' Dannell Ellerbe: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Saints' Dannell Ellerbe: Fourth straight game with sack•
-
Saints' Dannell Ellerbe: Rounding into form•
-
Saints' Dannell Ellerbe: First sack since 2013•