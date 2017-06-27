Saints' Delvin Breaux: Fully healthy
Breaux (shoulder) has been fully healthy since January or February, ESPN's Mike Triplett reports.
Breaux was limited to six games in 2016 due to a broken fibula and a season-ending shoulder injury. However, he's been a full participant in offseason practices and appears ready to open training camp as the Saints' top corner.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Breaking down third-year receivers
The receiver class of 2015 is led by Amari Cooper, but Jamey Eisenberg also looks at potential...
-
Ranking the Dolphins in Fantasy
The Dolphins are coming off a surprisingly good year, but there are still questions about the...
-
Ranking the Chiefs in Fantasy
Heath Cummings says Alex Smith isn't a good Fantasy quarterback but that doesn't keep the Chiefs...
-
Ranking the Raiders in Fantasy
Heath Cummings is excited about the Raiders' Fantasy outlook, just not their most recent a...
-
Ranking the Chargers in Fantasy
The competition for targets in Los Angeles is going to be intense. Heath Cummings breaks down...
-
Ranking the Giants in Fantasy
The Giants added Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the passing game and Heath Cummings wonders...