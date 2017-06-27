Breaux (shoulder) has been fully healthy since January or February, ESPN's Mike Triplett reports.

Breaux was limited to six games in 2016 due to a broken fibula and a season-ending shoulder injury. However, he's been a full participant in offseason practices and appears ready to open training camp as the Saints' top corner.

