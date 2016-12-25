Saints' Drew Brees: Just a shade under 300 yards in Week 16 win

Brees completed 23 of 34 passes for 299 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in Saturday's 31-24 win over the Bucs. He also gained a yard on four rushes.

Brees bounced back from a sub-par, three-interception outing against this same Bucs squad two weeks prior, coming within a yard of his fourth 300-yard outing in the last five games. He was effective downfield when called upon, and otherwise let Mark Ingram carry a sizable load of the offense on his shoulders. Factoring in Saturday's production, Brees needs just 142 yards passing in Week 17 versus the Falcons for the fifth 5,000-yard season of his career.