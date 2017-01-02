Saints' Drew Brees: Throws for 350 yards in season finale

Brees completed 29 of 50 passes for 350 yards, two touchdowns and a pick in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

Despite a back-breaking pick in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter, Brees led the Saints' frantic fourth-quarter comeback rally with touchdown strikes to Michael Thomas and Travis Cadet. It wasn't enough and the Saints end the season with another so-so record: not quite bad enough to rebuild, but not good enough in an improving NFC South. The popular answer to the Saints' woes in recent off-seasons has been to point the finger at Sean Payton and Brees and, though the veteran pitched some ugly performances down the stretch, he actually had his best statistical season in several years. Brees managed to top 5,000 yards passing and 35 touchdowns for the first time since 2013.