Harris will participate in the Saints' offseason conditioning program, reports ESPN's Mike Triplett. He is also expected to be a full-go in time for training camp after tearing his ACL this past October.

Harris, who spent the prior three years in the Canadian Football League, earned a roster spot with New Orleans last year but appeared in only four games, netting one tackle before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Even if Harris is able to return from injury at full strength, he will have to compete for a roster spot at a crowded safety position.