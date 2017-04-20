Saints' Erik Harris: Expected to participate in offseason conditioning program
Harris will participate in the Saints' offseason conditioning program, reports ESPN's Mike Triplett. He is also expected to be a full-go in time for training camp after tearing his ACL this past October.
Harris, who spent the prior three years in the Canadian Football League, earned a roster spot with New Orleans last year but appeared in only four games, netting one tackle before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Even if Harris is able to return from injury at full strength, he will have to compete for a roster spot at a crowded safety position.
