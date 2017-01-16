Grayson signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints earlier this month, reports the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Grayson was the Saints' third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, but he spent the past season on the team's practice squad after failing to crack the final 53-man roster out of training camp. The 6-2, 220-pound quarterback out of Colorado State has not developed as quickly as the Saints have hoped, and he will presumably be given one last chance to earn a roster spot as Drew Brees' backup next season.