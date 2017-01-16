Griffin signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints earlier this month, reports the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Griffin originally joined the Saints in early June 2016 following a successful tryout during rookie minicamp in May. The 6-4, 240-pound tight end, who played collegiately at the U.S. Air Force Academy, spent most of the season on the team's practice squad after failing to crack the final 53-man roster out of training camp. Griffin will compete for a roster spot next season as the Saints' third-string tight end behind Coby Fleener and Josh Hill.