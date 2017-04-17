Saints' Hau'oli Kikaha: Back in workouts
Kikaha (knee) was present for the beginning of the Saints' offseason workout program Monday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Kikaha missed all of last season after suffering his third torn ACL since starting college at Washington in 2010. That unfortunate occurrence followed an impressive rookie campaign in which Kikaha finished with 52 tackles, four sacks, and four fumbles forced. Although the Saints will rightfully be cautious with Kikaha going forward, having him participate in offseason workouts represents the first step in ensuring he returns to the fold this season.
