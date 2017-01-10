Byrd had 82 tackles (56 solo) and two interceptions in 16 games in 2016.

Byrd's third season in New Orleans was by far his most productive, however, the eight-year veteran was actually demoted from the starting lineup early in the season in favor of rookie free safety Vonn Bell. Nevertheless, Byrd still finished third on the team in tackles, as he saw substantial playing time in three-safety and nickel packages. Despite his improved production, Byrd is due over $11 million in 2017 and he could be a salary-cap casualty this offseason if he is unwilling to accept a pay cut to stay in New Orleans.