Stoneburner signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints earlier this month, reports the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Stoneburner entered the league in 2012 as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State. The 6-3, 249-pound tight end has spent time with the Packers, Dolphins and Rams, but was signed to the Saints practice squad in September 2016. Stoneburner will compete for a roster spot next season as the Saints' third-string tight end behind Coby Fleener and Josh Hill.