Kuhn (hip) is active for Saturday's Week 16 tilt versus the Bucs.

The goal-line specialist suffered a hip injury during Friday's practice, but is healthy enough to suit up on Saturday. Kuhn cedes the majority of carries to the duo of Tim Hightower and Mark Ingram, yet his short-yardage proficiency always gives him at least a fighting chance at a touchdown when the Saints get inside the five-yard line.