Kuhn gained 37 yards on 18 carries and 70 yards on 16 receptions in 16 games in 2016. He also scored five touchdowns.

In his first season in New Orleans, Kuhn did what he has done best throughout his NFL career: score touchdowns. Still, the veteran fullback managed only 107 total yards in 16 games, which makes him an unappealing fantasy asset outside of touchdown-only leagues. Kuhn will be 35 years old when the 2017 season kicks off, and as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, his NFL future remains uncertain.