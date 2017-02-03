Kuhn re-signed to a one-year deal with the Saints on Friday, Herbie Teope of NOLA.com reports.

Kuhn, who will turn 35 at the beginning of the upcoming season, is returning to New Orleans for at least one more season. The veteran fullback totaled 37 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries to go along with 16 receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown in his first season with the team. He doesn't receive a ton of touches, but has solidified himself as goal line threat and safety blanket for Drew Brees, which does raise his fantasy value for deeper leagues.