Williams signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints earlier this month, reports the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Williams, who is listed at 6-2, 216 pounds, played at Ball State and joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent last season. He spent time in training camp with the Saints before signing with the practice squad in September 2016. Williams will compete for a roster spot next season but is not expected to be a fantasy contributor.