Saints' Josh Hill: Present for offseason training activities

Hill (leg) was present at the Saints training facility Monday for the start of the team's offseason workout program, reports Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune. Hill broke his fibula last December was finished the season on injured reserved.

In addition to his broken leg, Hill was also sidelined early in the season with a sprained ankle. In all, the tight end appeared in only nine games in 2016, finishing with 15 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown. While his overall numbers were underwhelming, Hill quietly become a key member of the Saints offense as a versatile blocker and occasional pass catcher in his fourth season. In fact, he was playing about 66 percent of New Orleans' snaps over the seven games before he suffered the season-ending injury -- a likely contributing factor to fellow tight end Coby Fleener's disappointing first year in New Orleans. Assuming Hill is at full strength, which is likely given the nature of his injury, he should again see significant playing time for the Saints.