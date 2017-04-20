Saints' Josh Hill: Present for offseason training activities
Hill (leg) was present at the Saints training facility Monday for the start of the team's offseason workout program, reports Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune. Hill broke his fibula last December was finished the season on injured reserved.
In addition to his broken leg, Hill was also sidelined early in the season with a sprained ankle. In all, the tight end appeared in only nine games in 2016, finishing with 15 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown. While his overall numbers were underwhelming, Hill quietly become a key member of the Saints offense as a versatile blocker and occasional pass catcher in his fourth season. In fact, he was playing about 66 percent of New Orleans' snaps over the seven games before he suffered the season-ending injury -- a likely contributing factor to fellow tight end Coby Fleener's disappointing first year in New Orleans. Assuming Hill is at full strength, which is likely given the nature of his injury, he should again see significant playing time for the Saints.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...