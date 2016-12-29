Crawley dislocated his kneecap during Wednesday's practice and is expected to be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks, Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Crawley has been an asset both as depth in the secondary and on special teams this season, collected a total of 43 combined tackles on the year. Needless to say, the injury will hold him out of Sunday's season finale against the Falcons, but there's currently little reason to think he won't make a full recovery in advance of his sophomore campaign in the league.