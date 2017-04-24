Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to keep starting job
Ingram would figure to retain his starting running back position even if the Saints sign Adrian Peterson (knee), Larry Holder of The Times-Picayune reports.
Ingram rushed for a career-high 1,043 yards while averaging 5.1 yards per carry and scoring 10 total touchdowns last season. That came despite him getting only about four more carries per game than backup Tim Hightower, who has since joined the 49ers in free agency. Coming off another knee injury, it's likely that Peterson would fill the spot vacated by Hightower's absence. After beginning his career with Pierre Thomas and Darren Sproles around, Ingram is no stranger to splitting New Orleans' backfield workload, so the potential addition of Peterson shouldn't alarm fantasy owners all that much.
