Saints' Mark Ingram: Gathers 132 yards, scores in win

Ingram rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and added 29 yards on six catches in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

Ingram's one-yard touchdown dive pulled New Orleans to within two scores late in the fourth quarter. It also represented his 10th all-purpose touchdown of the season, setting a new career-high. This season was full of career bests for Ingram, including rushing yards, all-purpose yards and scores. Though the Saints continue to use a full stable of backs more so than many other teams, Ingram held onto a lead role in a greater way than in years past.