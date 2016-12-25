Saints' Mark Ingram: Gets into end zone twice in Week 16 win

Ingram totaled 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 18 rushes in Saturday's 31-24 win over the Bucs. He also secured two of three targets for three yards.

Ingram played an integral part in keeping the Bucs defense honest Saturday, amassing his best yardage total since compiling 146 against the Rams in Week 12. Saturday also marked Ingram's first multi-touchdown game of 2016, and he's now notched at least one catch in eight straight contests as well. Ingram notably outpaced backfield mate Tim Hightower by 10 carries on the afternoon, and given his success, a similar workload distribution could be on tap for the Week 17 finale versus the Falcons.