Coach Sean Payton said he believes Lattimore is dealing with a knee injury, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The important takeaway here is that Lattimore isn't dealing with any hamstring issues. The 21-year-old has dealt with a plethora hamstring injuries in the past and it was a concern of teams coming into the draft. Regardless, it will be important to keep an eye on the knee moving forward.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories