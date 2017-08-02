Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Dealing with potential knee injury
Coach Sean Payton said he believes Lattimore is dealing with a knee injury, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The important takeaway here is that Lattimore isn't dealing with any hamstring issues. The 21-year-old has dealt with a plethora hamstring injuries in the past and it was a concern of teams coming into the draft. Regardless, it will be important to keep an eye on the knee moving forward.
