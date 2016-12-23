Saints' Max Unger: Questionable for Saturday
Unger (foot) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers.
Unger has been battling a foot injury since Week 14, but he was able to play on it against Arizona following a one-game absence. The fact that he participated in Friday's practice is an encouraging sign for his status heading into Saturday's contest, but full confirmation on his availability won't come across until shortly before kickoff.
