Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Cleared for offseason workouts
Hoomanawanui (ankle) has been cleared to take part in the Saints' offseason workout program, which begins Monday, Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The veteran tight end missed the entire 2016 season with a high-ankle injury, which he suffered during the Saints' third preseason game. It appears that having the last seven months off has provided ample recovery time for Hoomanawanui, who logged 11 catches for 79 yards and three touchdowns in his last healthy campaign with the Saints in 2015. He'll likely offer most of his impact as a blocker if he's able to secure a roster spot out of training camp this fall.
