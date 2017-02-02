Hoomanawanui (ankle) expects to be ready in time for offseason activities, NOLA.com reports.

Hoomanawanui missed the entire 2016 season due to a high-ankle sprain that included damage to surrounding ligaments. However, he's been running and jogging for about a month now and -- most importantly -- is setback-free in his recovery. Considering offseason workouts don't start until April, Hoomanawanui's prediction for his return certainly appears plausible.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola