Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Expects to be ready for offseason program
Hoomanawanui (ankle) expects to be ready in time for offseason activities, NOLA.com reports.
Hoomanawanui missed the entire 2016 season due to a high-ankle sprain that included damage to surrounding ligaments. However, he's been running and jogging for about a month now and -- most importantly -- is setback-free in his recovery. Considering offseason workouts don't start until April, Hoomanawanui's prediction for his return certainly appears plausible.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Placed on IR•
-
Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Exits early Friday•
-
Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Signs three-year deal with Saints•
-
Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Not targeted•
-
Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Catches first touchdown with Saints•
-
Saints trade for Patriots TE Michael Hoomanawanui•