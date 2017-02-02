Hoomanawanui (ankle) expects to be ready in time for offseason activities, NOLA.com reports.

Hoomanawanui missed the entire 2016 season due to a high-ankle sprain that included damage to surrounding ligaments. However, he's been running and jogging for about a month now and -- most importantly -- is setback-free in his recovery. Considering offseason workouts don't start until April, Hoomanawanui's prediction for his return certainly appears plausible.