Thomas gathered in six of eight targets for 98 yards in Saturday's 31-24 win over the Bucs.

The standout rookie led the Saints in receptions on the afternoon, and shared the receiving yardage lead with Brandin Cooks as well. Although he didn't add to his burgeoning touchdown total, Thomas did post his third-best yardage total of the season, and now needs just 19 yards against the Falcons in Week 17 to reach the 1,000-yard milestone.