Thomas plucked 10 of 14 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

The yards, catches and targets all marked career highs. A whopping four of his catches went for 20 yards or more and he helped spark a Saints comeback attempt with a diving 14-yard catch-and-run touchdown early in the fourth quarter. It's hard to imagine how this season could have gone better for the rookie second rounder. With rumors swirling as to what could be next for fellow young stalwart Brandin Cooks, Thomas has shown down the stretch that he is capable of being a go-to target in this offense if leaned on further next season.