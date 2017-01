Loewen spent the 2016 season on injured reserve due to a foot injury, Evan Woodbury of NOLA.com reports.

Loewen signed with Saints in May as an undrafted free agent, but was spotted wearing a walking boot on his foot later that month. Ultimately, he was waived, placed on the non-football injury list, and wound up on injured reserve. Loewen will look to secure a 53-man roster spot during the 2017 preaseason.