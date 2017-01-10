Saints' Nick Fairley: Excels in first season with Saints
Fairley had 43 tackles (29 solo) and 6.5 sacks in 16 games in 2016.
After back-to-back disappointing seasons in Detroit and St. Louis, respectively, Fairley signed with New Orleans this offseason and returned to being a disruptive force on the interior of the defensive line. In fact, Fairley finished in a tie for fifth among NFL defensive tackles in total sacks in 2016. Fairley is a free agent this offseason, but he should likely start wherever he lands after his bounce-back campaign.
More News
-
Saints' Nick Fairley: On pace to set career highs•
-
Saints' Nick Fairley: Posts second straight game with two sacks Sunday•
-
Saints' Nick Fairley: 1.5 sacks in Week 3•
-
Saints' Nick Fairley: Signing with Saints•
-
Nick Fairley: Visiting with Patriots•
-
Nick Fairley has big incentive to complete offseason workouts•