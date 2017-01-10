Fairley had 43 tackles (29 solo) and 6.5 sacks in 16 games in 2016.

After back-to-back disappointing seasons in Detroit and St. Louis, respectively, Fairley signed with New Orleans this offseason and returned to being a disruptive force on the interior of the defensive line. In fact, Fairley finished in a tie for fifth among NFL defensive tackles in total sacks in 2016. Fairley is a free agent this offseason, but he should likely start wherever he lands after his bounce-back campaign.