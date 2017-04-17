Saints' P.J. Williams: Cleared from concussion
Williams has been fully cleared for the start of the Saints' offseason workout program, Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Williams' problems with a concussion saw him placed on injured reserve after playing just two games last season. After that extended period of rest, the 23-year-old has thankfully rid himself of any symptoms, thus clearing him to rejoin his teammates to start this offseason. As it stands, Williams is projected to start at cornerback for the Saints, but it'd be shocking if the team didn't add competition at the position before training camp kicks off.
