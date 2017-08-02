Saints' Senio Kelemete: Returns to practice field
Kelemete returned to practice Wednesday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.comreports.
Kelemete was taken off the PUP list Wednesday after landing on the list early last week. Given his availability, it appears he'll reassume his position along the starting offensive line.
