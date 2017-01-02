Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Injures foot Sunday
Rankins injured his foot during Sunday's season finale against the Falcons, Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com reports.
The specifics of Rankins' injury aren't clear. Barring anything serious, he should be ready for next season.
