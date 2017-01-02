Rankins strained his Achilles in Sunday's loss to the Falcons but should be ready for offseason work, John Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune reports.

Rankins, who suffered a leg injury during training camp this season, spent half of the year on the sideline, but was able to return to the field in Week 9. In nine games with the team, the first-round pick notched 20 tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble. He'll now turn his focus to returning from the Achilles injury in time for offseason workouts.