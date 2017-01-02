Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Strained Achilles
Rankins strained his Achilles in Sunday's loss to the Falcons but should be ready for offseason work, John Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune reports.
Rankins, who suffered a leg injury during training camp this season, spent half of the year on the sideline, but was able to return to the field in Week 9. In nine games with the team, the first-round pick notched 20 tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble. He'll now turn his focus to returning from the Achilles injury in time for offseason workouts.
More News
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Injures foot Sunday•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Second straight game with sack•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Notches sack and forced fumble in Week 12•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Active Sunday•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Activated from IR•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Could return in Week 9•