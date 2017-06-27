Saints' Stephone Anthony: Improved understanding of defense
Anthony is showing an improved understanding of the defense, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports. "The more and more he receives reps in the scheme, the more and more he is getting comfortable with not only the calls but also the identifications, offensive formations, run or pass. I think that is going well," head coach Sean Payton said.
After a solid rookie season in which Anthony led the Saints with 112 tackles, he played himself out of a starting job in 2016 before ultimately ending the season on injured reserve with a knee injury. However, he's now back to health and has been rotating in as the starting middle linebacker with A.J. Klein during offseason practices. The Saints are hoping their 2015 first-rounder will earn playing time for himself this upcoming season, so look for the team to give him every chance in training camp and the preseason to do so.
