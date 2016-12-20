Saints' Stephone Anthony: Lands on IR
Anthony (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ESPN.com's Mike Triplett reports.
The placement on IR spells the end of a disappointing season for Anthony, who logged just 16 tackles in 10 games after turning in a 112-tackle rookie campaign. Coach Sean Payton indicated that Anthony needed to make significant improvement with his read and recognition skills in order to challenge for a starting role in 2017, so he'll face some pressure entering training camp next fall.
